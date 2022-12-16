ISP watching for distracted drivers during holiday season

Troopers will pay extra attention to violations to help keep the holiday season safe for travelers

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — When you're driving, stay focused.

That's the message the Idaho State Police is sending out during the holidays, and patrols will be on the lookout for drivers who are not heeding their advice, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press.

"Distracted and inattentive driving is a leading cause of crashes in the United States and Idaho. The economic and human costs of these crashes take a major toll on families, friends and our communities," said Patrol Lt. Robert Rausch of District 4 in a press release.

He said among the most observed instances of distracted driving, specific inattention that occurs when drivers divert their attention from driving, are the use of cellular devices.

Still, other activities like operating electronic devices, texting, emailing, searching for directions or more conventional disruptions like interacting with passengers and eating are also distractions. A report from the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute (VTTI) indicates that "Nearly 80% of crashes and 65% of near-crashes involved some form of driver inattention within three seconds before the event."

Through this weekend, troopers will pay extra attention to those violations to help keep the holiday season safer for travelers, Rausch said.

Idaho Transportation Department statistics indicate that Idaho had 5,003 distracted driving crashes, including 30 fatalities and 284 serious injuries, in 2021.

The National Safety Council found the percentage of drivers manipulating hand-held electronic devices increased by 127% from 2012 to 2021.

"For everyone's sake, do the right thing and follow the law," Rausch said. "Put down the phone and focus full attention on driving safely."

