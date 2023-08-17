IRS agent shot, killed at shooting range in north Phoenix, officials say

Officials said the incident occurred Thursday morning during a routine training exercise at the Federal Correctional Institution.

PHOENIX — A special agent with the Internal Revenue Service has died after being shot at a shooting range in north Phoenix, authorities said.

Officials said the incident occurred Thursday morning during a routine training exercise at the Federal Correctional Institution.

Authorities said the agent was immediately taken to the hospital to be treated for the injury. The agent passed away shortly after arriving at the hospital. No other injuries were reported.

Multiple federal agencies were utilizing the range when the shooting occurred, authorities said. The shooting range is located west of Interstate 17 and Daisy Mountain Drive.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation issued the following statement Thursday evening:

"The FBI’s Phoenix field office is conducting an investigation surrounding the death of an IRS special agent today that occurred at the Federal Correctional Institution, Phoenix firing range.

While the firing range is on Bureau of Prisons grounds, an interagency agreement allows for other law enforcement agencies to use the facility for training purposes. Today, the IRS was at the range for routine training.

To preserve the integrity and capabilities of the investigation, details of the ongoing process will not be released. Findings of the FBI investigation will be turned over to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Arizona for review.

The FBI’s investigation will be methodical and thorough to address every element of the incident."

The Phoenix Police Department released the following statement:

"The Phoenix Police Department would like to send our deepest condolences to the IRS agent’s family, friends, and the agency as a whole. Our thoughts and prayers go out to each of you as you navigate through this difficult time."

