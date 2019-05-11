SPOKANE, Wash. — An Irish harp is playing beautiful music in the Spokane Riverfront Park Connections Garden.

The garden was made to promote Spokane’s sister cities. There are five cities in Japan, China, South Korea, Italy and Ireland.

Jilin City, China (since 1987)

Limerick, Ireland (since 1990)

Cagli, Italy (since 2016)

Nishinomiya, Japan (since 1962)

Jecheon, South Korea (since 1999)

The garden includes something special for each city.

Mayor David Condon said the Connections Garden was pivotal in the overall vision of upgrading the park and it’s located on the grounds of the Japanese pavilion from Expo ‘74.

A replica lighthouse from the city of Nishinomiya is also part of the garden.

More upgrades to the park will be on the north bank of the park. A playground and basketball court is expected to open in a few years.

