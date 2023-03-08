Investigators on scene in downtown Spokane after car chase ends in crash

Police have closed 2nd Street from Post to Monroe and a portion of Lincoln to Third to conduct their investigation.

SPOKANE, Wash. — There is a massive police presence near 2nd Avenue in downtown Spokane.

According to police, a car chase began overnight in Airway Heights. The suspect vehicle allegedly drove on I-90 and ended up driving into a wall near 2nd Avenue in downtown.

Police have closed 2nd Street from Post to Monroe and a portion of Lincoln to Third to conduct their investigation.

Currently, Spokane police, SWAT and major crimes investigators are on scene of the crash.

Police say no one was seriously injured and there is no danger to the public.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

