International Women in Fire Conference takes over Spokane’s fire training center

SPOKANE, Wash. — About 300 women firefighters from across the world came to Spokane this week from Sept. 28 to Oct.1 to learn firefighting techniques and network. This is the first time the Women in Fire conference has been hosted in the Northwest region.

The event was first delayed due to COVID-19. Organizers hope what the women learn at the conference can be used in their professional lives.

“I mean the biggest experience is to feel that support and gain some knowledge and some resources to go back and to help make their organization and a community that much better,” Women in Fire President Amy Hanifan said.

Women contributed in various workshops and hands-on training.

“We have classes for ladders, saw, vent, we have forcible entry, and we have nozzle forward which is basically just to help attendees hone in on their hosing technique," Hanifan said.

The group of some 300 female firefighters are a mix of conference returners and first timers like Tacoma Firefighter Abigail Odell.

“Forced entries is one of my favorites. There are just different tools you can use different techniques," Odell said. "And it's really great practice because it's an important skill for anyone in the fire department.”

Hanifan said the goal of the conference is to empower women and provide opportunities to grow in their field.

“We want attendees to get out and training in a positive atmosphere, we also want them to feel like they can fail and be comfortable in learning how to then come back and try again," Hanifan said.

The event also helped the unify women who were complete strangers and, at the end of the conference, lift each other up.

"I really feel that when you see someone who is like you, thinks like you, who's built physically like you, who is doing the same job and then they're able to teach you, I mean that's a really valuable experience to have," Odell said.