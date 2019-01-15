SPOKANE, Washington — A new interactive aquarium is moving into Northtown Mall on North Division Street.

Blue Zoo Spokane will be located next to Buffalo Wild Wings and will be about 11,000 square feet according to their Facebook page.

The aquarium will also have another 5,000 square feet in the basement of the mall for the filtration systems.

No word on what kinds of fish you'll be able to see at the Blue Zoo but there is going to be a 600 gallon tank just for the octopus.

Construction just kicked off and the aquarium is set to open in July 2019.