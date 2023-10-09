Insomnia Cookies to open first Spokane location this Saturday, Oct. 14

On Saturday, from 12 p.m. to 3 a.m., anyone who visits the new Spokane store will received one free classic cookie in store.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Late nights are about to get a little sweeter for Spokane residents.

Insomnia Cookies is set to open it's first Spokane store on Saturday, Oct. 14. The infamous cookie shop known for serving up sweets late into the nights is opening its new shop on the edge of Gonzaga University's campus. To celebrate the new location, an all-day, in-store grand opening event is taking place on opening day.

The new store will be located at 922 North Division Street in Spokane. The store hours are as follows:

Sunday 12 p.m. - 1 a.m.

Monday 11 a.m. - 1 a.m.

Tuesday 11 a.m. - 1 a.m.

Wednesday 11 a.m. - 1 a.m.

Thursday 11 a.m. - 3 a.m.

Friday 11 a.m. - 3 a.m.

Saturday 12 p.m. - 3 a.m.

On Saturday, from 12 p.m. to 3 a.m., anyone who visits the new Spokane store will received one free classic cookie in store. Anyone who orders cookies to be delivered will also receive a free cookie with their delivery. Insomniacs can use the code SPOKANE to earn free delivery.

Insomnia Cookies said 15% of all their in-store sales on opening day will be donated to Second Harvest.

For more information about the new Spokane location, click here.

