Governor Inslee set to visit Spokane Wednesday

Before making a trip across the state the governor will be visiting Hoquiam, WA for a memorial service for Stafford Creek Correctional Officer Gabriel Forrest.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington Governor Inslee will be making a trip to Spokane on Wednesday.

Forrest passed away on Thursday, June 17, 2021 from complications of COVID-19.

A memorial service open to all DOC employees and members of the public at 11 a.m.

When he visits Spokane he will be participating in a listening session with Spokane regional fire chiefs at 2:30 p.m.

From there, the governor will be touring Spokane WorkSource and talking with the Spokane Workforce Council at a roundtable.

The last time Governor Inslee visited Spokane was on June 30th when the state reopened as part of "Washington Ready" where Inslee celebrated with the community, business leaders and elected officials.

Inslee was celebrating that Washington moved past the "Roadmap to Recovery" plan and all businesses were able to return to normal capacity and operations. Since May, all counties have been in the third phase of a four-stage reopening plan, with indoor capacity limited at 50%.

Before visiting Spokane on June 30, Inslee also visited Tacoma as part of "Washington Ready" as well.

During his previous visit, Inslee visited the U.S. Pavilion in Spokane.

Governor Inslee was joined by Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward by local healthcare workers, healthcare workers, educators and first responders who were crucial to Spokane's COVID-19 response.