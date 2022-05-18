Gov. Inslee says he won't re-implement mask mandate in Washington

In a wide-ranging press conference on Wednesday, Inslee said vaccination requirements for state employees will remain in place.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Despite a rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said he is not re-implementing any mask mandates in the state.

“That’s not under consideration right now,” said Inslee, D-Washington.

Inslee said the vaccine mandate for state employees will remain in place.

“It’s the nature of the disease. We do not want our state employees to go to the hospital, or dying,” said Inslee.

He said an announcement could be made soon to exempt some state contractors from the requirement.

During a wide-ranging press conference Wednesday, Inslee said he would like to see an amendment passed in the state to protect a woman’s right to have an abortion, something he said could be prohibited nationally if Republicans have a majority in Congress, or in Washington state.

“I think that is clear and people need to be aware that risk exists,” said Inslee, who added getting an amendment passed, could be difficult.

It would require a super-majority of legislative support, a two-thirds majority and would require voter approval.

Inslee to review convicted killer's parole request

The governor also said Wednesday he is reviewing the case of Timothy Pauley, a convicted killer who could be released on parole in July. Pauley was convicted and sentenced to life, for the 1980 triple-murder at the Barn Door Tavern.

Employees Linda Burford, Robert Pierre, and Loran Dowell were all killed.

Sentencing laws changed in 1984, making Pauley’s life sentence up for review.

In April the state’s Indeterminate Sentence Review Board decided Pauley was eligible for release.

Governor Inslee can block the release, and Dowell’s family members met with the Governor to try and get Inslee to step in.

Inslee confirmed he is reviewing the “worrisome” crime and met with victims’ relatives.