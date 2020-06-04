WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Washington Governor Jay Inslee appeared on NBC's Meet the Press to speak about the country's effort to flatten the curve. Inslee called out the Trump administration by saying it is "ludicrous" that there is no national response to help fight the spread of the coroavirus.

Among the points he made, Inslee wants a nationwide stay-at-home order, as states such as Iowa and Arkansas are two of the nine states that have no issued stay-at-home orders.

“I think it would be good to have a national stay at home order and the reason is, is that even if Washington gets on top of this fully, if another state doesn’t, it can come back and come across our borders two months from now, so this is important to have a national success,” Inslee said.

It was announced Sunday that Washington sent 400 ventilators to New York, the state that has been hit the hardest by the outbreak. Also on Sunday, President Trump applauded Washington's efforts to help the rest of the country.

"Governor Inslee we appreciate this of Washington State, it has returned 400 ventilators, which can now be now be deployed elsewhere in our country," Trump said.

Washington recently purchased more than 750 ventilators, which are expected to arrive over the next several weeks when Washington may need them most.

Inslee also said health officials have reported some success in flattening the curve in the state, but Washington is far from in the clear.

