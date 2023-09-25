Here's an inside look at One Spokane Stadium before Tuesday's opening ceremony

One Spokane Stadium is almost ready to host its first high school football game this week.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Just days ahead of Spokane's newest stadium opening, Spokane Public Schools provided an updated tour of the facility. One Spokane Stadium is the home field to all five Spokane high schools and the USL League One Spokane Velocity soccer team.

Last year, the site for the new downtown stadium was all dirt. Now, everything from the turf to the stadium lights has all come to fruition. One Spokane is almost ready to host its first high school football game this week. On Monday, crews worked quickly on the final touches.

On KREM 2's tour with SPS Director of Capital Projects Greg Forsyth, he said the stadium lights and speakers are positioned in a way to keep it all contained within the stadium. The hope is this will keep events here from disturbing downtown neighbors.

The stadium also has state-of-the-art turf. It has what’s called an "E barrier," which adds a little more cushion for two reasons: it helps the turf to last longer and more importantly it’s for the safety of the athletes who hit the ground.

The stadium can seat 5,100 people for sporting events. And with seats added onto the field for concerts and other events, the stadium can offer as much as 15,000 seats.

Spokane Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Adam Swinyard said there is not a bad seat in the house.

“It’s just incredible how there just isn't a place in the stadium that doesn't create a great viewing experience of what's going on in the field. So really appreciate the design team and the planning," Swinyard said.

Each team has a field goal pad with their school’s name at one end and their mascot at another. At this week's first football game, the home team is the North Central Wolfpack.

Events part of Grand Opening Week:

Tuesday, Sept. 26: 11 a.m. ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony

Thursday, Sept. 28: 4 p.m. Shadle Park High School versus Pullman High school soccer match, 7 p.m. North Central HS versus Clarkston football game

Friday, Sept. 29: Shadle Park HS versus Rogers HS football game

Saturday, Sept. 30: 10:30 a.m. Joe Abli Plaza unveiling and community open house

"This is definitely going to be amazing for high school athletes, but also the memories that are going to be made up in those stands between friends, families," Swinyard said. "That's what's going to really make the stadium special."

