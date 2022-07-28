More than $125,000 awarded to Spokane Workforce Council to aid post-secondary education students

Awarded by the Innovia Foundation, the Spokane Workforce Council will work with the Next Generation Zone to prepare students for success.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Innovia Foundation has awarded the Spokane Workforce Council (SWC) $125,400. This money will be awarded to qualified young adults who will be attending post-secondary schools, such as a trade school or university.

An anonymous donor first awarded this money to the Innovia Foundation in August 2021, which was then added to the Cultivating Potential Sustaining Fund. The Innovia Foundation then gave the money to the SWC.

The SWC and partners at the Next Generation Zone will now be able to distribute the money to student funds and expenses. The money can go towards tuition, books, fees and other supplies students will need to succeed.

“We are grateful to Innovia for entrusting us with this award that leverages our strong local system and links more young adults with the resources they need to launch their successful career journey,” Mark Mattke, SWC Chief Executive Officer said in a statement. “This award, which will result in numerous scholarships, will make a huge and lasting impact upon the lives of these students and contribute to our region’s long-term economic prosperity.”

SWC will be awarding the money on behalf of the Innovia Foundation, and the Next Generation Zone will bring other services to young people looking to further their education and post-education success.

