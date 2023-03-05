Local restaurants reflect on Inlander Restaurant Week

The annual tradition celebrates restaurants both new and well-established.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Whether it's 25, 35 or 45 dollars, Inlander Restaurant Week guarantees a three-course meal at some of Spokane's best and newest restaurants.

"Every week we're getting busier and busier," said the owner of Kasa Taphouse Juli Norris. "It's a great opportunity to have people say 'Okay, let me give them a try,'"

As a first-time participant, Inlander Restaurant Week guaranteed Kasa a chance to introduce themselves to Spokane and show off what they can do.

The influx of diners at both dinner and lunch meant adding at least two shifts to both the front and back of the house. It's good practice for what's to come in the summer months.

Norris expects foot traffic to bring more people through the door come through May and June.

It may be Kasa's first time with a Restaurant Week menu, but the celebration of local eats' has been happening every year since 2012.

Just across the street from Kasa is one of Restaurant Week's longest participants.

"In the ten-day period about 1,000 guests come in for restaurant week, approximately 100 people per day," said Debi Moon, general manager at Clinkerdagger. "When it's Restaurant Week it's Friday, Saturday night every day of the week."

Clinkerdagger is a Spokane staple that's had fans for nearly 50 years.

Moon said Restaurant Week is their chance to both thank regulars and pull new people in. While it's good exposure, Clinkerdagger had to add extra shifts, just like Kasa.

Inflation and shortages made sourcing ingredients a challenge this year. In a week requiring a lot of planning, being out of stock is a nightmare.

"We set the menu for this and any given day you're going to get out of stock on your invoice," Moon said. "Cause you look in that crystal ball and think I have 100 guests today… how many of them are going to order key lime pie, burnt creme, or cheesecake,"

The added stress aside, Moon said it's worth it for both them and the community.

That's something Norris can agree on.

"Restaurant Week gives us an opportunity to take care of Spokane and people who are worried about their budget right now. They can still come out and we'll give them great service and great food," Norris said.

"I don't know why anybody would not do it," Moon said.

From restaurants well-established to those just finding their footing, Restaurant Week gave the Inland Northwest a great taste of what's around.

