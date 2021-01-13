Spokane, Coeur d'Alene schools closed due to power outages after windstorm

Spokane Public Schools is among the districts that canceled classes for the second day as buildings remain without power following the deadly storm.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Schools across the Inland Northwest are canceling classes for the second day on Thursday after a deadly windstorm wiped out power to tens of thousands of people.

Spokane Public Schools and the Medical Lake School District announced classes would be canceled again on Thursday, including remote learning.

SPS made the announcement on Wednesday night, saying, "Due to widespread outages, schools still without power, and dangerous conditions caused by downed power lines and trees, all Spokane Public Schools in-person and distance learning classes are canceled for Thursday, Jan. 14. Express childcare, day camps, and special education classes and transportation are also canceled. Meal kit distribution has been rescheduled to Friday, Jan. 15. Information will be coming soon regarding how the missed school days will be made up."

Cheney Public Schools is also closed for in-person and online learning on Thursday, as Snowdon and Windsor Elementary Schools and Westwood Middle School remain without power. The district said it is planning to return to its regular schedule on Friday morning as power is hopefully restored throughout much of the region.

Coeur d'Alene Public Schools announced on Thursday morning that it would be closed due to "ongoing power outage issues."

Two people were killed by fallen trees during the windstorm on Wednesday. The storm also led to power outages for tens of thousands of people across the Inland Northwest, some of which could last for multiple days.

Downed trees also crashed into homes in Spokane and North Idaho. The City of Spokane reported 130 fallen trees at parks in the area alone.