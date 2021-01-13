Here are the school closures around the Inland Northwest

Spokane and Coeur d'Alene have seen wind gusts up to 60 miles an hour. Several schools around the Inland Northwest are closed due to high wind speeds.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Several school districts around the Inland Northwest are closing due to the high winds on Wednesday morning.

The Spokane Public School District, Cheney School District, Windsong School, Davenport School District, All Saints Catholic and St. Thomas Moore are among the schools to close Wednesday.

Several other school districts have delayed classes as the storm moves through the area.

Early Wednesday morning many locations already reported some impressive wind gusts. Spokane and Coeur d'Alene both recorded gusts of more than 60 miles per hour. Thousands are without power as Avista reported dozens of downed powerlines.

The strongest winds will be felt Wednesday morning. The cold front responsible for Tuesday's rain will bring the strong wind early Wednesday. As the cold front passes, the wind will be the strongest as they usher in a new airmass. Wind will stay strong into the early afternoon, but the strongest is expected right around dawn.