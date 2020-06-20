Inland Northwest Juneteenth Coalition works to educate community on the history behind the holiday

Inland Northwest Juneteenth Coalition celebrates virtually out of an abundance of caution and to ensure safe social distancing.

SPOKANE, Wash. — For 10 years, the Inland Northwest Juneteenth Coalition has been working to let others know, what this holiday is all about. It marks a significant point in history, when slavery ended.



When Alan Jones, the Co-Chair of the Inland Northwest Juneteenth Coalition moved to Spokane, more than 10 years ago, he was surprised to learn no one celebrated an important day in history.

“Juneteenth is something that has always been a part of my life, it's been a part of his, so when we moved here and got to Spokane, we noticed that it was a holiday that wasn't being celebrated,” Jones said.

Jones, along with his co-chair formed the Inland Northwest Juneteenth Coalition in 2011 to bring the holiday into recognition in the area. They do this by educating others through presentations in the community, schools, and workplaces. Jones said, it's a piece of history that wasn't taught in school.

"Juneteenth is the celebration for African Americans from slavery, bondage, physical bondage,” he explained.

In 1865, Union soldiers, arrived at Galveston, Texas with news that the war had ended and that the enslaved were now free. Jones said it wasn't about being free from racism, or having equal rights, but free from slavery. He compares it to the Fourth of July, not to diminish the importance of that holiday, but to him it's equally as important.



"So this is the African American way of saying, this is our independence day because in 1776, unfortunately, if you do your history, African Americans weren't free in 1776,” Jones said.



"Juneteenth has been trending on social media, which has not always been the case, Jones said what’s different this year is the conversations already in motion by the movement sparked by George Floyd.

"I love the movement that's going on across the country, but I hope it's in a good way, I don't want Juneteenth to be used in vain, I don't want it to be used to where for right now, it sounds like a good thing to promote because of the climate we're dealing with,” Jones said.