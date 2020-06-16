SPOKANE, Wash. — Veterans from the Inland Northwest will not be able to travel to Washington, D.C. to see their service memorials for the rest of 2020.

Inland Northwest Honor Flight announced on Tuesday that it received word from the national Honor Flight office about the cancellation of all remaining flights for this year. They are looking at possible spring 2021 dates and hope to book one soon, according to a Facebook post.

Veterans who were scheduled for the April 2020 flight will be called first for the next available flight.

"We will leave NO ONE behind and continue to further our mission until it can continue once again," the Facebook post reads.

The announcement comes after Inland Northwest Honor Flights were suspended through April 30 at the earliest due to coronavirus, a decision based on advisories from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and handed down by the Honor Flight National Board.

During the hours of their flights home, veterans are each handed a package of letters and notes. Most veterans then spend their time opening each note and reading the letters thanking them for their service.

After the suspension of flights in March, KREM asked viewers to send letters of their own to affected veterans.

