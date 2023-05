Police are asking people to avoid the area on North Argonne Road.

MILLWOOD, Wash. — Spokane Valley firefighters are responding to a second-alarm fire at the Inland Empire Paper Company in Millwood.

Officials told KREM 2 the incident began as a hazmat situation but soon turned into a fire.

Three engines and two fire trucks are responding.

Police are asking people to avoid the area on North Argonne Road.

#BREAKING Major Fire response at Inland Empire Paper Company on Argonne. I’m standing a block away and I can smell a strong stench @KREM2 pic.twitter.com/bcyd0QmxS0 — Nathan Hyun (@Nathan_Hyun) May 3, 2023