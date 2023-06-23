India ends tariffs on Washington state apples, chickpea, lentil exports

The Indian government imposed a 20% tax increase on U.S. apples after the U.S. imposed tariffs on India for steel and aluminum in 2018.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — President Joe Biden announced this week an agreement with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to end tariffs on exports of Washington apples, chickpeas and lentils.

The Indian government imposed a 20% tax increase on U.S. apples after the U.S. imposed tariffs on India for steel and aluminum in 2018.

According to Washington State's Congressional Delegation, the state's apple exports to India were worth $120 million in 2017 but dropped to $3 million in 2022 due to the tariffs.

Washington apples make up 90-95% of apples exported. India was the state’s number two export market prior to the tariffs.

“Today is a very good day for Washington's world-famous apples and a huge boost to Washington state's agriculture economy," Senator Maria Cantwell said.

Washington state is also the largest U.S. producer of chickpeas and the third-leading U.S. producer of lentils.

“This is great news for apple growers,” said Jorge Sanchez, of Northern Fruit Company in East Wenatchee, Washington. “India was a critical market for the Washington apple industry, and the tariffs have hit producers of Red Delicious apples especially hard in the last few years. We look forward to the opportunity to rebuild this market, and thank Senator Cantwell and members of the Pacific Northwest congressional delegation for their hard work and dedication in making this happen.”