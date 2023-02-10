Washington State Ferry fares now 4.25% more expensive

Fares will increase by another 4.25% on Oct. 1, 2024.

Fares on Washington State Ferries went up by 4.25% on Oct. 1.

The increase comes after the Washington State Transportation Commission (WSTC) approved the proposal in August. Washington State Ferries is required to generate $419 million from fares over the next two years, per the state's transportation budget that passed earlier this year.

Here are the new fare prices on some popular ferry routes:

Seattle - Bremerton: Passenger Fare will be $9.85 and Small Vehicle Fare will be $14.10.

Southworth - Vashon Island: Passenger Fare will be $6.50 and Small Vehicle Fare will be $17.90.

Anacortes - Lopez: Passenger Fare will be $15.85 and Small Vehicle Fare will be $32.25.

Anacortes - Friday Harbor: Passenger Fare will be $15.85 and Small Vehicle Fare will be $45.85.

A list of fare costs per car for each location is linked here.

Fares fund 57% of WSF's ferry operations, according to WSTC.

The fare increases come as WSF continues to struggle to maintain consistent sailing schedules and keep its aging fleet of vessels running. In mid-September, WSF had to pull a ferry from the Seattle-Bremerton route due to a damaged propeller. That same ferry ran aground months earlier due to contaminated fuel.