HAYDEN, Idaho — The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office is warning people in Hayden about suspicious incidents involving children.

According to a flyer from the sheriff’s office, there were two incidents where they received calls about suspicious men.

On Sept. 13 around 7:30 p.m. the sheriff’s office said they received a call regarding a man in his 20-30s wearing all black who was chasing two teen girls riding bikes in the area of East Dakota Avenue and North Maple Street in Hayden. The man was last seen in the area of Government Way and East Dakota Ave. Deputies responded to the area but they weren’t able to locate him.

On Sept. 22 at 6:04 p.m. they received another call about two men in a gold-colored two-door car described as either a 2000 Chevy Cavalier or Pontiac Sunfire with Idaho license plates. Officials said the men in the car were possibly following two pre-teen girls walking in the area of North Maple and East Honeysuckle Avenue in Hayden.

One of the men was described as in his 30-40s and bald. The other man was described as having grey hair and being 50-60 years old.

The girls told their mom that the car passed them twice while they were walking to meet friends. As the girls approached Maple and Honeysuckle, they noticed the car was in the parking lot of the church and the men were out of the car. They got back in their car when the girls acknowledged the friends they were meeting. They said the men drove north on Maple at a high rate of speed.

The sheriff’s office said in both cases, the children weren’t spoken to and had no contact with the men.

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office asks that if your children encounter a suspicious circumstance to contact them at 208-446-1300 and ask to speak to a deputy.

