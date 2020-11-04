SPOKANE, Wash. — Ten additional residents who were tested for the coronavirus received positive test results Saturday, according to a statement from the Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs. The total number of positive cases at the Spokane Veterans Home is now at 12.

The positive tests have been located in one area of the facility and the Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs is working to prevent the spread to non-affected areas.13 additional residents were tested between April 10 and 11 at the recommendation of the Multi-Care Team, although they did not have symptoms of the virus.

Five of those resident results came back later this morning and were positive. Seven of the tests were negative and one test is still pending. All residents in the facility continue to be monitored for symptoms and are receiving temperature and symptom checks every four hours.

The resident’s families have been notified that testing was being done and of today’s tests results.

Residents in the facility as well as their family members or representatives have also been notified.Throughout the facility, additional environmental cleaning is being performed on every shift to help prevent any additional spread.Staff have been wearing additional PPE since March 30.

