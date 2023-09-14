Idahoans continue helping with disaster relief on Maui

Currently, there are six Idahoans in Hawaii. One more volunteer is working from home.

BOISE, Idaho — Since wildfires tore through Maui and destroyed the town of Lahaina in August, more than 1,000 American Red Cross volunteers from around the country have helped with disaster relief.

That includes seven Idahoans. Currently, six are on the island. One more volunteer is working from home, spokesperson Matt Ochsner said.

"We were there from day one," he said. "We were able to do that because we train volunteers year-round and prepare them to respond to disasters, big and small."

Bruce Wenigmann, who lives in Boise, got to Hawaii two weeks ago. He mainly helps with emotional, mental and spiritual care.

At least 115 people died because of the wildfires, and dozens more are still missing. Officials estimate the damage caused by the wildfires could cost up to $7 billion to fix.

About 500 families lost their homes.

"It's absolutely overwhelming," Wenigmann said. "The people here escaped, literally only with the clothes on their backs."

Another volunteer, Jennifer Bivert of Payette, flies back to Idaho on Sunday. She mainly helps bring supplies to various Red Cross shelters.

Right now, she said there are 40 shelters serving more than 7,500 people.

"We supply them with their water, snacks, medical supplies, and any office supplies shelter managers need," Bivert said, "really the daily essentials of living."

Thankfully, more and more volunteers keep showing up. Ochsner said volunteers from all 50 states and Puerto Rico have deployed. Around 6,000 locals from Hawaii also raised their hands to help.

Ochsner said the Red Cross will continue recruiting and sending people to aid with disaster relief since recovery could take years to decades. Each volunteer in Hawaii stays for about three weeks.

At first, volunteers primarily made sure people had food and a roof over their heads. He said the Red Cross is starting to work with local governments to find long-term housing solutions.

They also replace medications, eyeglasses, walkers, and other items that may have been lost in the fire, Ochsner said.

"This really is an unprecedented disaster," he said. "But that being said, we've seen the people of Hawaii really rally around to help their friends and neighbors. And then, of course, all the volunteers from across the country."

Wenigmann said seeing everyone come together amid the heartbreak and destruction is inspiring.

"There's a Hawaiian word that many of us had heard, 'Ohana,' the sense of family," he said, "and there is a strong sense of family."

For people wanting to help with disaster relief, Ochsner said donating money is always a good option. He also recommends donating blood since there is a national blood shortage.

