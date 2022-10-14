Workout equipment installed next to North Idaho Centennial Trail

Ecosystem by Gym Rax, an outdoor exercise structure, was described as “one of a kind to our community” and is free to the public.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The 32-foot-long structure next to the North Idaho Centennial Trail by Riverstone Park has been getting a lot of attention lately, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.

And use.

Which is exactly what Bryan Green hoped would happen.

“If you think about it, it’s hard to find a space where you would exercise with your kids,” said the founder and CEO of Aktiv Dynamic Training Solutions. “Now you’ve got something that makes sense for adults and kids together to do stuff.”

Ecosystem by Gym Rax, an outdoor exercise structure, was described as “one of a kind to our community” and is free to the public.

It was donated by Aktiv. It offers an "outdoor training experience designed to engage and inspire."

Tinka Schaffer, Panhandle Parks Foundation volunteer director, believes it will do just that.

“I don’t know where else you can do outdoor exercises with a beautiful river behind you and a park in front of you,” she said.

The structure has two spine supports creating separate exercise sections and allowing people of all ages to perform a variety of movements.

It could be used for stretching, pull-ups, or as an anchor for resistance tubes. “Freedom Mount” connection points can be used with suspension straps, tethered resistance, punching bags and even aerial yoga hammocks.

“It’s up to your creativity what you can do,” said Darren Simoni, Aktiv director of engineering.

Outdoor fitness is one of the fastest-growing areas in health and wellness.

“There exists a largely unmet demand for outdoor exercise spaces today,” Green said. “Healthy communities thrive when people of all ages can gain access and participate in fitness with ease.”

Green said this is the first of many outdoor Ecosystems they plan to install around the country. They are built to last, with stainless-steel finishing, aluminum framing and eco-coatings.

A mobile app can be downloaded via QR code on the plaque adjacent to the structure to help anyone choose from a library of more than 150 exercises.

Bill Greenwood, city parks director, said installation of the structure was completed about two weeks ago. It was the result of a partnership between the city, Aktiv and the Panhandle Parks Foundation.

Its proximity to Riverstone, Atlas Waterfront Park and the trail means it will be used often, he said.

“The public gets great exercise equipment,” Greenwood said.