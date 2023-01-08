Trailer fire in Kingston leaves one dead

The Shoshone County Sheriff's Office stated that no further information would be released at this time.

SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho — An RV fire in the community of Kingston, Idaho left one person dead on Saturday.

According to the Idaho State Fire Marshal's Office (ISFMO), the RV caught fire on Saturday, leaving one occupant dead. As of Sunday, the cause of the fire and the victim have not been identified.

The ISFMO is continuing to investigate the incident to identify the fire's sole victim and cause. The Shoshone County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) stated that no further information would be released at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.

