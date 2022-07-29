'Traditions of Christmas' auditions to be held in August in Post Falls

Auditions for "Traditions of Christmas" will be held Aug. 15 and 16 at Expressions School of Performing Arts, 2825 N. Highway 41, Post Falls.

POST FALLS, Idaho — Auditions for "Traditions of Christmas" will be held Aug. 15 and 16 at Expressions School of Performing Arts, 2825 N. Highway 41, Post Falls, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.

Choir singers, musical theater singers and dancers and kick line dancers are needed as the show returns to the stage for its 10th year. Due to the rehearsal schedule being only once a week for most roles, the cast can manage a busy schedule while creating a special memory to carry for a lifetime.

"Traditions of Christmas" has also become a tradition for families.

"My wife and I and several of our kids have either been in the show or behind the scenes for all but three of those years," said Rick Taylor, who co-produces the show with wife Beth Taylor.

"I love the show and it’s fun to get in the Christmas spirit and share our gifts and talents with the community.” Beth added. "The artistic team, cast and crew become very close, so it’s like family by the end of the run. The best way to spend the Christmas season!”

Several roles in a range of age groups are being sought. The adult and teen chorus age requirement is 13 and older. These roles rehearse Monday evenings.

Adults ages 17 to 30 who are dancers and singers are also needed. These rehearse Sunday and Tuesday evenings.

The third type of performer needed is Rockette-style kickline dancers. They need to be flexible dancers with tap experience. They rehearse on Sunday afternoons.

The show is produced by Laura Little Theatricals and TOCNW Productions. TOCNW Productions is owned by the Taylors. It is their first year co-producing with Little, but they have been involved in the show since 2014.

"Traditions of Christmas" is a Radio City Music Hall-style show with choreographed kickline tap numbers, song and dance numbers set to Christmas song standbys, a heartfelt military tribute performance and a grand Nativity conclusion. While the heart of the show remains the same from year to year, the producers change a handful of scenes to keep the show fresh for those who annually attend.

See "Traditions of Christmas" at the Kroc Center, 1765 W. Golf Course Road, Coeur d'Alene, Dec. 9-22.

For more information visit traditionsofchristmasnw.com.