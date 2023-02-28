Tensions rise as NIC supporters put pressure on trustees

NIC trustees are feeling the pressure as talks of boycotting their businesses made waves on social media.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A discussion about boycotting businesses as a form of protesting the actions of several North Idaho College trustees has some of those trustees’ supporters reacting strongly on social media.

"Great victories in American politics have been achieved through coalition building," Constitutional scholar and panel moderator David Adler said Saturday, during the Kootenai County Democratic Central Committee's Hijacking Democracy Symposium.

"It was not the case that Dr. Martin Luther King was able to overcome segregation and the problems of racism by himself or within the Black community."

Adler said the power of coalition building brought about the Civil Rights Act, Medicare and Social Security.

"Because you are all so enraged by the behavior of the trustees who are prepared to sink this college, what are their livelihoods? Where do they work? Do they own businesses?" Adler asked. "If they run a restaurant, then you could all imitate the great Martin Luther King and Gandhi and others and simply create a boycott of their business.”

This is one way people can apply political pressure, Adler said.

To read more of this article, please visit our content partner, the Coeur d'Alene Press.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.