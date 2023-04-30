Spring Dash 5k brings in generations of North Idaho runners

Nearly 1,000 runners and walkers came out for the 41st annual event that benefits the United Way of North Idaho.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — At 85, John Giesen isn’t as fast as he was in his younger days, when he ran marathons and triathlons.

And it had been more than 30 years since he last raced.

But on Saturday, he returned to competition in the Spring Dash 5k.

“A lot of people were passing me. That didn’t used to happen,” he said, smiling.

The longtime Hayden resident, wearing a shirt that read, “Coeur d’Alene Marathon canceled due to volcanic ash from Mount St. Helens,” finished in 45 minutes and 24 seconds.

He was pleased that he never stopped running.

To read more of this article, please visit our content partner, the Coeur d'Alene Press.

