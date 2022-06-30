Spokane River access at Post Falls opens to the public

Avista expects summer operation at the dam to continue through Labor Day, as long as weather conditions allow.

Example video title will go here for this video

POST FALLS, Idaho — Avista announced Wednesday that Spokane River recreation will be permitted beginning today in the area between the Spokane Street Bridge in Post Falls and the boater safety cables located just upstream of the Post Falls Dam.

"River flows have dropped sufficiently to allow summer operations at the hydroelectric facility," said a news release from the utility company, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.

The city of Post Falls boat launch and swim beach at Q’emiln Park are opening to the public Thursday as well.

Avista expects summer operation at the dam to continue through Labor Day, as long as weather conditions allow.

"Please remember water levels and conditions around the dam are subject to change at any time, and river users should exercise caution whenever using the waterways," the company said.

In an emergency, if spillway gates need to be opened, the boat launch and swim beach at Q’emiln Park may be temporarily closed, as well as the area of the river downstream of Spokane Street Bridge. If this occurs, boaters in the area will be notified, and temporary closure signs will be posted. This specific “ordinance area” is addressed in Post Falls Ordinance No. 1435 and Kootenai County Ordinance No. 6.2.123.

Avista's 24-hour Idaho information line (208-769-1357) provides details about changes in the lake elevations and river flows that may affect plans for water use on the Spokane River and Lake Coeur d'Alene.