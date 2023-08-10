Former Spokane County Sheriff's investigator appointed as Spirit Lake police chief

Effective immediately, Michael Morlan will begin hiring police officers for the department, which has seven vacant positions out of eight total.

SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho — The Spirit Lake City Council appointed a new police chief in a heated meeting punctuated by shouts and applause from about 75 people Tuesday.

“I’m very excited about the opportunity and the challenge of being your chief of police,” Spirit Lake Police Department Chief Michael Morlan said as the mayor presented him with a badge and stars.

Effective immediately, Morlan will begin hiring police officers for the department, which has seven vacant positions out of eight total.

“It’s time to roll up my sleeves and get some officers hired,” he said.

Morlan has 18 years of experience in the military, 27 years with the Los Angeles Police Department and comes to Spirit Lake from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Department.

