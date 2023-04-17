Sober graduation parties a North Idaho tradition

Parent committees work together, beginning early in their children's high school careers, to raise money, collect donations and prizes.

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — One of the most important academic events and rites of passage for American teenagers is followed by an evening they'll never forget — graduation night.

Since at least the 1980s, parents in Kootenai County have thrown safe and sober parties for their graduating seniors, offering a place for the kids to celebrate their accomplishments without drugs or alcohol, or the temptation to drink and drive or get in the car with friends under the influence.

"The vast majority of our class went to that party," said Brenda Nearpass, of Coeur d'Alene, who graduated from Coeur d'Alene High in 1988. Nearpass and her classmates belonged to one of the largest, if not the largest, graduating class at CHS, when only one high school served all of Coeur d'Alene and students went to school in two shifts to accommodate for the lack of space.

Even so, most of Nearpass' graduating class went to the sober grad party at the Kootenai County Fairgrounds, where dancing, casino games and wheelbarrow races made for a wild night.

"We knew there was going to be all those prizes and food and dancing," Nearpass said. "We knew it was going to be a lot of fun."

Now a longtime tradition for local high schools, the drug- and alcohol-free celebrations began because of tragedy.

To read more of this article, please visit our content partner, the Coeur d'Alene Press.

