'Serving you again': Kootenai County Farmers’ Market finds new home

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Kootenai County Farmers’ Market has found a new home.

The Wednesday evening market will be on Main Street at the Village at Riverstone, with the season opener on May 17.

The Riverstone site will run from 4 to 7 p.m. with homegrown and locally made products, along with food booths and live music.

"We look forward to serving you again," said a press release.

Emily Boyd, executive director of the downtown association, was pleased the Kootenai County Farmers’ Market found a home.

"Our community has really grown in size, so for multiple organizations to be able to provide more opportunities for farmers and artisans to connect with the community is a wonderful asset," she said.

