Sandpoint Renaissance Faire transports the community back to the 1500s in England

The faire features everything from music, magic, dancing and comedy to combat, feasting, and aerial arts.

SANDPOINT, Idaho — It promises to be the merriest of times as the Sandpoint Renaissance Faire transports the community back to the 1500s England this weekend when Queen Elizabeth I ruled over her empire — or at least the Bonner County Fairground.

A shared love of history and a desire to offer the community a chance to experience another time and place prompted the first Sandpoint Renaissance Faire during Labor Day weekend in 2017.

"We started with an idea and a bunch of colored sheets," co-founder Tanya Anderson said.

Anderson said she and co-founder Anita Pew share a love for history, old movies, the Tudor era and, of course, the dresses and the jewelry worn.

"We wanted an event in that fashion," Anderson said. "We both wanted to bring an event to Sandpoint where everyone could enjoy themselves. I think reasons vary with different events, and for those involved as to why they do it, but at the end of the day you have a like-minded goal to bring the immersion of the event to the community."

