Family offers reward in 3-year-old unsolved North Idaho murder case

For the Drake family, March 12 signifies yet another year without justice — and without the husband, father and son.

BONNERS FERRY, Idaho — Sunday will mark the third year to the day since chiropractor Dr. Brian Drake was murdered after an assailant shot him through his office window.

“It is beyond my comprehension that three years later we are still waiting for justice in my husband’s murder,” said Jennifer Drake. “I have four teenagers between the ages of 13-19 who’ve missed out on their dad at the dinner table, at their athletic events, at every birthday, graduation and holiday. Brian will never walk our daughter down the aisle or hold his grandchildren in his arms. This daily void reminds us constantly of the gross injustice. We have no closure, and I will continue to work until we do.”

That includes offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Drake’s killer. The reward is funded by a family friend, who is frustrated by the lack of movement in the case.

Drake’s family and friends said they believe the community at large has a right to see his killer is put behind bars. They are seeking more information to corroborate what they already know.

To read the full article, visit our news partner the Coeur d'Alene Press.

