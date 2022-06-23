Red Hot Mamas funder named Coeur d'Alene's Fourth grand marshal

Mikki Stevens, founder of the Red Hot Mamas, a popular dance group, has been named grand marshal of Coeur d'Alene's American Heroes Parade on July 4.

“For 30 years she has dedicated her life to providing entertainment, joy and service to this community and many more across the country and the globe," said a press release.

Jeanette Laster, Fourth of July celebration director, said the grand marshal honor is "traditionally bestowed on a person who demonstrates, through their commitment and leadership qualities, exceptional contributions to the communities in which we live, love, serve and play.”

“Stevens deserves a place of honor at the heart, the ‘Coeur’ of our celebration, which for us takes the lead in the procession of our American Heroes Parade," Laster said. "She is a local American hero who has made a major impact with lasting cultural implications to Coeur d’Alene and shared across the nation.”

The parade, per tradition, will start at 11 a.m. on Sherman Avenue in downtown Coeur d'Alene. It generally has about 75 entries, including floats, costumed characters and musical groups, and attracts more than 10,000 people.

The theme of the parade is "The Spirit of America." It is presented by Numerica Credit Union.

"After a difficult couple of years, our goal was to create an event that would bring our community together," wrote Linda Coppess, chamber president and CEO.

She said this year’s celebration will "far exceed its reputation for being the region’s largest and most patriotic celebration!"

Stevens, of Coeur d'Alene, has been heavily involved in the community in many ways but has had to step back due to health issues.

"During COVID she had pop up socially distanced appearances at nursing homes to entertain those isolated," the release said.

Stevens was born and raised in Coeur d’Alene. After an early entertainment career in Los Angeles in acting, voice animation and dance, including three years as the voice of Pebbles Flintstone in the cartoon show, Mikki and her husband, Dennis, returned to Coeur d’Alene.

She started the Red Hot Mamas organization in 1991. It was dissolved at the end of 2021 after more than 30 years with Stevens leading the way.

"We are so happy to celebrate Mikki Stevens and all that she has done to bring joy to our community these many years," the release said. "Congratulations to our very own Hometown Hero!"