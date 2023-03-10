Rathdrum prepares for new City Hall

The building will be designed in a way that makes expansion easy, allowing the City Hall to grow with time and adapt to the future.

RATHDRUM, Idaho — Plans are underway for a new Rathdrum City Hall.

City Council members voted Wednesday to allow Mayor Vic Holmes to sign a contract with Architects West to begin the first two phases of developing plans for a new building.

“The current city facilities are very sub-par, if you don’t mind my saying so,” said Marcus Valentine, the principal architect from Architects West. “From a code standpoint, from accessibility …”

Rathdrum City Hall is now located in the city's downtown area and has some shortcomings typical of buildings its age, Valentine added, like security and accessibility.

A new facility will consolidate city services and better serve the community, as well as improve the health and well-being of city staff, the contract said.

The proposed roughly 30-acre site for a new city hall campus is on Lancaster Avenue, nearly across the street from Kootenai Technical Education Campus.