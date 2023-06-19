Rathdrum City Council meets to discuss highway design standards

Implementing design requirements would provide a visual standard for the city, for residents, and, ideally, guidance to developers.

RATHDRUM, Idaho — Members of the Rathdrum City Council met in a workshop Wednesday to discuss and review possible design standards for the city’s highway commercial mixed-use overlay districts.

“This is how you want your city to look and appear,” City Administrator Leon Duce said. “That is the purpose of this, to provide a look and appearance.”

The relevant mixed-use areas would straddle city highways outside of the city center, including Highway 53 east of Meyer or along Highway 41 south of Lancaster. Commercial mixed-use zones would be a blended space including commercial buildings, leasable ground floor storefronts, possible second-story residences and public gathering spaces.

