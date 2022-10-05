Public health advisory in place for Rose Lake in North Idaho

The public health advisory comes after a recent water sample by Idaho's environmental department indicated the presence of harmful blue-green algae in Rose Lake.

ROSE LAKE, Idaho — The Panhandle Health District (PHD) has issued a public health advisory for Rose Lake.

The health advisory is in collaboration with the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare (IDHW) and Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ). It comes after a recent water sample by DEQ indicates the presence of cyanobacteria, a harmful algae bloom (HAB), or blue-green algae in Rose Lake.

According to the PHD press release, cyanobacteria are a natural part of Idaho’s water bodies. When temperatures rise, their populations can bloom and toxic chemical compounds, or cyanotoxins, can be released into the water.

Anyone who plans to go to Rose Lake is advised to take precautions to avoid exposure to lake water appearing to contain a harmful algae bloom (HAB). Caution should be taken anywhere where the water appears discolored or murky, as HABs can spread or move with wind and water currents and produce dangerous toxins especially when accumulated in high concentrations.

The physical appearance of these blooms can be unsightly, often presenting as discolored water, streaks or scum and causing thick green mats along lake shorelines. It can be harmful to pets, at-risk children, seniors and people with compromised immune systems.

People using the water system from the lake as a drinking water source are cautioned that potentially present toxins cannot be removed by boiling or filtering the water. If people make contact with water containing a HAB, by swimming, bathing, or showering it is recommended to wash off with fresh water.

If people plan on eating fish from the lake, it is recommended that they remove all fat, skin and organs before cooking, since toxins are more likely to collect in those tissues.

The symptoms that people can expect from exposure to algal toxins vary according to exposure. Some symptoms include rashes, hives, diarrhea, vomiting, coughing or wheezing. Severe symptoms affecting the liver and nervous system may result from the ingestion of water. People are advised to consult their health care provider if the symptoms persist.

For more information about harmful algal blooms, visit the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality's (DEQ) website.

