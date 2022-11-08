Post Falls police seeking assistance in finding missing 29-year-old man

29-year-old Jared Dale Abbott has been missing since Oct. 24, 2022. Police say he may be within the Spokane area at this time.

POST FALLS, Idaho — The Post Falls Police Department (PFPD) is seeking assistance in locating a 29-year-old man.

According to police, 29-year-old Jared Dale Abbott has been missing since Oct. 24 this year. He was last seen leaving his residence wearing a dark colored windbreaker jacket, jeans and work boots.

Police say Jared does not have his phone or a vehicle. They also say he might be in the Spokane area and has ties to Thompson Falls, Montana.

Anyone with information regarding Jared's whereabouts is encouraged to contact Detective McMillen at jmcmillen@postfallspolice.com or (208) 773-3517.

