Post Falls man wins 11 awards in Idaho State Taxidermists competition

POST FALLS, Idaho — Adam VandenOever was apprehensive and anxious when he entered his work featuring a mountain lion into the Idaho Taxidermy Competition in Boise earlier this month.

“I was terrified that I’d get an honorable mention,” he said.

So the Post Falls man was blown away when he came home with first place in the cat category, first place in habitat, best in category, best habitat, best in state, best predator, best life-size, people’s choice, women’s choice, first place people’s choice and the coveted artisan award.

“I never knew where I stood in my industry,” VandenOever said. “That was the whole point behind this. I wanted to see just how good I was.”

After winning so many awards in his first competition, he’ll be moving into masters, the top level for competing taxidermy artists.

To read the full story, visit our news partner the Coeur d'Alene Press.

