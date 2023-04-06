'Honoring his legacy': Post Falls crosswalk lights dedicated to late county assessor

With a few tears and even more smiles and laughter, the late Kootenai County assessor's family gathered Wednesday afternoon around the newly installed crosswalk sign

POST FALLS, Idaho — Rich Houser was known to light up a room.

Now, a rapid flashing crosswalk dedicated to his memory by the Post Falls Rotary will light up a street to keep students and pedestrians safe.

With a few tears and even more smiles and laughter, the late Kootenai County assessor's family gathered Wednesday afternoon around the newly installed crosswalk sign at 12th Avenue and Fir Street near Mullan Trail Elementary in Post Falls.

His wife of 40 years, Pam Houser, pressed the crossing button, making it official that Rich Houser's love of community will continue to shine in Post Falls.

“It’s such an honor to honor his legacy," said Post Falls Rotary Community Service Chair Jessica Bauman. “Your memory of him, it lives on and it will forever live on, so thank you for your willingness to let us dedicate this to your husband, to your dad, to your grandpa.”

Bauman said the service organization was proud to dedicate this crosswalk to Rich Houser.

