One person hurt in Coeur d'Alene while hiking Tubbs Hill

An older person was reportedly injured in a fall on Tubbs Hill about 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The arrival of summer means even more people will be hiking Tubbs Hill and on Tuesday, one of them was hurt.

A Coeur d'Alene Fire Department vessel picked up the person on the west side of Tubbs Hill and transported them to the Third Street dock. From there, Northern Lakes Fire District personnel transported the person to Kootenai Health.

The injured individual's condition was not available.

City Parks Director Bill Greenwood said people are not often hurt while on Tubbs, and it's been years since he heard of someone needing medical transport from the hill.

Tubbs Hill is about 165 acres, according to Friends of Tubbs Hill, and has some steep trails toward the peak and rocky terrain along the shoreline.

It's estimated that thousands of people hike Tubbs each summer. The city has ordered a laser counter to get an accurate picture of just how many are using it each day.

Greenwood said because Tubbs Hill is easily accessible from downtown, it can sometimes give people the wrong impression, that it's an easy stroll.

It's not.

There are many twists, turns, ups and downs and rocks and roots to navigate.

"Everyone has to be cognizant of the fact it's a natural trail," he said.