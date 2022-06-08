Sandpoint Police recover body from Pend Oreille Lake

Officers identified the man as Gary Bonser of Sagle. It is unknown how long his body was in the water and the cause of his death is under investigation.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SANDPOINT, Idaho — The Bonner County Sheriff's Officers (BCSO) identified the man whose body was found at Sandpoint City Beach Tuesday morning.

Officers identified the man as 40-year-old Gary Bonser of Sagle.

The BCSO Dive Team recovered Bonser's body on Tuesday after a teenager fishing off the Sandpoint City Beach pier reported he had hooked onto the clothing of a deceased man.

Sandpoint Police Department (SPD), Selkirk Fire Department, Marine Department, BCSO deputies and detectives responded to the report. The BCSO Dive Team searched the area and recovered the body about 15 feet off the end of the Statue of Liberty pier.

According to the BCSO statement, it is unknown at this time how long Bonser was in the water. Bonser's cause and manner of his death are currently under investigation, officials said.