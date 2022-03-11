Coeur d'Alene church raises money for Second Harvest

The Coeur d’Alene Community United Methodist Church congregation and the church’s United Women in Faith group raised more than $5,400 for the food drive.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d’Alene Community United Methodist Church congregation and the church’s United Women in Faith group raised more than $5,400 for the 2nd Harvest Free Food Distributions to Coeur d’Alene, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.

Front row: Pearl McConnell, Fran Love, Nancy Burk, Mary Slade, Gerrie Van Voorhis. Back row: Nancy Lewis, Suzanne Zabriskie, Fran Miller, Kathy Tradel, Karen Grindle

The next 2nd Harvest Mobile Market took place on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at Community United Methodist Church, 1470 W. Hanley Ave. in Coeur d’Alene. No appointment or documentation is needed to receive food.