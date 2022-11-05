North Idaho tire and auto repair shops getting busy as snow approaches

Friday morning snowfall meant tire and auto shops were packed with customers seeking to exchange their summer treads for winter studs.

HAYDEN, Idaho — It's just been a few days since the last jack-o-lantern candles have been blown out, and Old Man Winter made his first appearance.

Friday morning snowfall meant tire and auto shops were packed with customers seeking to exchange their summer treads for winter studs, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.

"We’re busy," Coeur d'Alene Les Schwab Tire Center store manager Kevin Johnson told The Press. "We’re taking care of the community like we do every year."

He said his store has a full staff with tire and alignment center employees ready to serve. Although he could not give a wait time as needs for each vehicle vary, he said those who are able to drop off their cars in the morning should give the shop at least a day or a day and a half to complete the job.

"With appointments, we try to get those done first. People who wait here, we get those done next. The excess work goes to the next day," Johnson said.

"This is one time of the year where we're working in extreme conditions," he continued. "Be patient. We're doing the best we can. We understand their anxiety, but we’ve been doing this a long time. Plan ahead, plan for some kind of wait or for a ride, drop it off and we'll call you when it’s done."

Coeur d’Alene climatologist Cliff Harris said he measured 3.7 inches of snow Friday before it turned into rain. And it rained for much of the day, dropping more than an inch.

Hayden resident Richard Dance said he went to a Hayden tire store 30 minutes before it opened Friday and was fifth in a line of about 20 people.

"The entire parking lot was full of cars left over from day(s) before," he said. "When the manager opened at 8 a.m., he said they couldn't take any drop-ins and was over-booked and under-staffed."

Dance said the manager indicated the shop had stayed open until about 11:30 p.m. Thursday and even later the night before.

"I think their posted closing time is 6 p.m.," he said. "If you go online the next available appointment is Nov. 29."

Jeff Hildesheim, parts sales specialist at Knudtsen Chevrolet in Post Falls, said although the dealership is not a tire shop, it has been busy with tire appointments.

"It's your typical first day of snow. It only snows once a year in Idaho," he said with a chuckle. "It comes every year, but some people don't expect it."

Snow tire wisdom he shared: "Be patient."

"Go with the flow," Hildesheim said. "Tires are a supply problem right now. You have to understand and have a little patience."