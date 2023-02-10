North Idaho Task force set to tackle impaired drivers on Super Bowl Sunday

“Our mission as a task force is impaired driving prevention through education and awareness.”

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Throughout the year, the North Idaho DUI task force conducts targeted attacks on impaired driving, and will be sending a surge of law enforcement into the community for the Super Bowl on Sunday in an effort to prevent injury crashes from impaired drivers, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.

“With the Super Bowl being one of the U.S.’s top drinking days throughout the year — rivaling New Year's Eve, Mardi Gras and the Fourth of July — it’s important for Idahoans to understand the need to separate drinking from driving during their game-time celebrations to keep themselves and others safe,” said Heather McDaniel, Idaho State Police office supervisor. “Our mission as a task force is impaired driving prevention through education and awareness.”

The task force will be made up of a team of law enforcement from multiple departments deployed in Bonner, Shoshone and Kootenai counties. Many will be working mandatory overtime to saturate the roads, and will aggressively aim to catch drivers who are under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

If charges for DUIs go up, then casualties or injuries from accidents go down, said Lt. Allen Ashby from ISP.

The task force was successful in its goal for New Year’s Eve, with zero fatalities from an impaired driver, and it hopes to have the same result this weekend.

The point is not to trap or target people already under the influence, but to prevent bad decisions before they happen.

“Thankfully, in 2023, it's not hard — or expensive — to catch an Uber or a Lyft from practically anywhere in our region,” McDaniel said.

The task force also works to notify people in advance of the targeted push to deter anyone from driving drunk. Notices are posted on social media accounts to encourage safe decisions and proper planning so people can enjoy the game responsibly.

“The No. 1 goal is to save lives by preventing DUI crashes, so no matter the score on Sunday, we are aiming to keep our score for fatality crashes in the Panhandle at zero,” McDaniel said.

