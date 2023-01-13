North Idaho students celebrated 36th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Human Rights Celebration

Celebration events took place at NIC for Coeur d'Alene School District students and in the Post Falls High School auditorium for Post Falls fifth graders.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The qualities of kindness, insight and wisdom of fifth graders were on full display Thursday morning as students read essays, sang songs and participated in the 36th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Human Rights Celebration, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press.

"On Aug. 28, 1963, Martin Luther King Jr. gave one of the most important speeches of the century," Skyway Elementary fifth grader Elliott Notestine said as she read her essay on the North Idaho College Schuler Performing Arts Center stage.

"His 'I Have a Dream' speech is still famous because it states what every person wants," she said. "No matter race or gender, everyone wants to be equal.

"Though he is gone, his message to the world is clear: Peace is important. Especially now, in a time of uneasiness, we must strive for peace."

King's words and the legacy he left after being assassinated April 4, 1968, echoed throughout Schuler and carried on the voices of students as they honored his work and shared how they plan to make the world a better place in their own lifetimes.

"Martin Luther King Jr. had a dream. Now, we hold the fate of his dream. We can decide to drop it or carry on," Fernan STEM Academy fifth grader Rome Castro-Muehlhausen said. "We hold the future in the palms of our hands."

He recommended when people experience hard times that they seek the love of their loved ones and use it as a shield against hate.

"You should be able to build a tower with the bricks of your life," Rome said. "Martin Luther King, famous peacemaker, once said, 'We must learn to live together as brothers or perish as fools.'

"My advice to you is do not live your life thinking you're better than someone else, or believing someone else is better than you. You're equals, so don't waste your life on hate."

Human rights celebrations events took place at NIC for Coeur d'Alene School District students and in the Post Falls High School auditorium for Post Falls fifth graders.

In Post Falls, educator and professional actor Stu Cabe of Ovation Company shared with students the story of the "Big Elephants" and "Little Elephants," a tale steeped in allegorical significance to encourage young people to take the high road, stand up to bullies and practice kindness.

“We should be like Martin Luther King and help others by doing what he did," Westridge Elementary fifth grader Dallin Ditto said.

Coeur d'Alene Tribal Chairman Chief Allan, who was the honored guest speaker at the Coeur d'Alene event, said he was proud of the school district. He thanked the students for attending the program.

He said that giving our time to honor someone is a simple gesture, but a profound one, because time is one of the most important things we have.

"We're all people. We're all related," Allan continued. "No matter what school you go to, no matter what color a person is, we're all people."

The Coeur d'Alene event culminated with a performance by Coeur d'Alene Tribal dancer Jonathan Nomee.

Human rights celebration sponsors include the Coeur d'Alene School District, the Coeur d'Alene Tribe, NIC and the Kootenai County Task Force on Human Relations.

Since 1986, more than 36,000 fifth graders have participated in this program.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is Monday. It is a federal holiday celebrating King's birthday. His actual birthday is Sunday.