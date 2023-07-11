Coeur d'Alene Schools trustees raise rates for school childcare

Coeur d'Alene trustees voted to raise the price from $250 to $325 per month for one child for mornings and afternoons.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Child care rates are going up in the Coeur d'Alene and Lakeland Joint school districts.

Coeur d'Alene trustees unanimously voted Monday to raise before and after school School PLUS rates, as well as fees for extra usage throughout the morning and afternoon, for when school is closed and for delayed start only.

The current rate of $2.36 per hour will go up to $3.54 per hour. The monthly cost for one child attending morning and afternoon School PLUS five days a week will increase by $124 from $248 to $372 per month. Other rate changes can be found in the School PLUS presentation on the district's website.

The rate increases were recommended by School PLUS district coordinator Jamie Lenz after the district's finance department conducted a budget assessment and found the program would run a deficit of $327,739 if a rate increase did not occur. Even with the rate hike, School PLUS is still at 28% of the local market rate of $514 for equivalent child care for 5- to 12-year-olds in Kootenai County, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare's 2021 Idaho Child Care Market Rate Analysis.

