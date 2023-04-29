North Idaho fire officials issue burning guidelines as wildfire season approaches

Officials with the Idaho Department of Lands released a set of guidelines residents can follow to reduce the risk of their fires escaping.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — In spite of all the winter snow and spring rain Coeur d'Alene received this year, fire officials with the Idaho Department of Lands are saying escaped burning operations present a significant wildfire risk to the region.

Officials say those planning to burn debris or grass will be found "negligently responsible" if their fire escapes.

“Spring is no exception. Everyone must do their part to prevent unwanted human caused fires,” said Josh Harvey, Fire Management Chief with the Idaho Department of Lands.

Residents should follow these tips to help prevent their fires from escaping and limit their liability if something goes wrong.

A responsible adult is required by law to be in attendance until the fire is out.

Clear all flammable material and vegetation within 10 feet of the outer edge of the pile.

Keep a water supply and shovel close to the burning site.

If it’s windy and the surrounding vegetation is dry, it may be best to wait and burn debris another day.

Keep your pile at a manageable size. Add additional debris slowly as the pile burns down.

Look up. Choose a safe site for burning that’s away from power lines, overhanging limbs, buildings, vehicles, and equipment.

