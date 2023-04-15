North Idaho gun club offering $5,000 reward for info leading to training center shooting arrest

Sixteen rounds struck a white door, which has a light just above and to the left, making it an inviting target.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Fernan Rod and Gun Club is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person who shot up their training center.

But it’s not the estimated damages of $8,500 that concern Bob Smith, club founder and director. Or that the $450,000 building at 11600 E. Fernan Lake Road is not even two years old.

What stirs him is that someone could have been killed.

“Someone could have been in there,” Smith said Friday afternoon. “Whoever fired the shots, they didn’t know if anyone was in the building."

It was about 4:30 a.m. Feb. 25 when someone stopped their car on East Fernan Lake Road at a point where it looked down through a clearing on the building. From a distance of about 70 yards, they fired about 20 rounds.

To read the full story, visit our news partner the Coeur d'Alene Press.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.